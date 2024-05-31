Alabama softball falls in opening game of Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (WHNT) — After a hard-fought seven innings, Alabama softball fell in Thursday’s opening game of the Women’s College World Series.

A late home run from Jordan Woolery pushed UCLA to a 4-1 win over the Crimson Tide and now Alabama is in a win-or-go-home situation.

“I said it the other day, but there’s no such thing as a bad day at the Women’s College World Series,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said.

“That was a well-played game. UCLA had an opportunity to win it and they did it on one good swing. Both sides played well and it was just a really good softball game. Everybody knows that the three keys to winning are a great start in the circle, great defense and a key hit. They got the key hit, so kudos to them. We are looking forward to tomorrow. We’ve been in this situation before, with our backs against the wall.”

(14) Alabama will now play (10) Duke in an elimination matchup at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

