Alabama softball falls in extra innings to LSU in first round of SEC Tournament

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team was eliminated in the first round of the 2024 SEC Softball Tournament on Wednesday after the LSU Tigers took down the ladies in extra innings.

A walk-off single by Taylor Pleasants in the 14th inning gave LSU the 3-2 victory and ended the Crimson Tide’s hope of making a run in Auburn.

With the loss, Alabama falls to 33-17 on the season and will await their seeding in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The selection show will air on Sunday, May 12 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

This is just the second time in program history that Patrick Murphy and the Crimson Tide have been eliminated in the first round of the conference tournament.

LSU walks it off in the bottom of the 14th#Team28 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/fLYA6M8E63 — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire