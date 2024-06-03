Alabama softball eliminated from Women’s College World Series

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball will be heading back to Tuscaloosa following Sunday’s disappointing 6-4 loss in the Women’s College World Series to the Florida Gators.

The Gators held a 3-2 edge over the Crimson Tide entering the sixth inning but a three-run homerun by Jocelyn Erickson pushed Florida ahead 6-2. Alabama would answer with two runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-4 with one inning remaining.

Alabama was unable to make a rally in the final inning, as the Gators advance to take on the Oklahoma Sooners and the Tide see their 2024 season come to an end.

Murphy and the Tide finish the season with a 39-20 overall record.

Alabama's 2024 season comes to an end Sunday at the Women's College World Series#Team28 #RollTide #WCWS pic.twitter.com/DSpadcyK6p — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) June 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire