Alabama softball downs Southeastern Louisiana 6-3 in extra innings

Patrick Murphy and the Alabama Crimson Tide softball team are now just one win away from advancing to the Super Regionals of the 2024 NCAA Tournament after beating Southeastern Louisiana 6-3 in extra innings on Saturday afternoon.

The Tide and the Lions were tied at one run a piece at the end of seven innings and would remain tied until Alabama crossed five runners in the top of the ninth inning to give the Crimson Tide a 6-1 lead entering the bottom of the ninth. The Lions would score only two as Kayla Beaver earned the victory.

Coach Murphy called on sophomore Riley Valentine to pinch hit, and she delivered for the Tide. Valentine crushed a ball off the scoreboard in left field to give Alabama the two-run lead.

Alabama surges ahead in extra innings to secure a spot in Sunday's Tuscaloosa Regional final!#Team28 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/AkHriiYQOh — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 18, 2024

Alabama’s opponent for Sunday’s regional championship will be determined from the results of the rest of Saturday’s games.

