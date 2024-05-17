Alabama softball defeats USC Upstate 1-0 in Tuscaloosa Regional opener

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team took care of the USC Upstate Spartans on Friday afternoon 1-0 from Rhoads Stadium in its opening matchup in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

Jocelyn Briski tossed 6.1 innings surrendering just one hit before Kayla Beaver closed out the contest from the mound.

Senior Bailey Dowling drove in Alabama’s lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning which proved to be enough for the Crimson Tide to secure the victory.

Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy earned his 1,300 career win as the Crimson Tide advances to take on Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday afternoon with the winner advancing to Sunday’s regional championship.

Alabama opens Regional play with a shutout over USC Upstate! The Crimson Tide advances to play Southeastern on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT#Team28 #RollTide pic.twitter.com/b6iVEgg6Of — Alabama Softball (@AlabamaSB) May 17, 2024

