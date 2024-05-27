Alabama softball defeats Tennessee to head back to Women’s College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The No. 14 seed Alabama softball team held off No. 3 seed Tennessee 4-1 in the winner-take-all game three to punch its ticket to the Women’s College World Series.

The Tide used a first-inning grand slam by Riley Valentine to take the early 4-0 lead, then the game went into a lengthy weather delay. Following the delay, the Alabama offense cooled off, but Jocelyn Briski and the defense got to work.

Alabama has fought through a lot of adversity this season and struggled to end the regular season: they lost four straight SEC series and went one-and-done in the SEC Tournament. The Tide entered the NCAA Tournament with a 33-17 overall record and a 10-14 mark in SEC play. They also lost the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional 3-2, and battled through 14 innings in game two, winning 3-2, to force the third game.

Now, they’re headed to the Women’s College World Series for the second year in a row.

