Alabama softball: The Crimson Tide cruise to 10-0 at the Easton Bama Bash

Alabama softball opened its 2024 season at Rhoads Stadium this weekend in the Easton Bama Bash.

The Crimson Tide had another perfect 5-0 outing, putting them at 10-0 on the season. They picked up wins over St. Thomas (7-3, 8-0), Virginia (3-1, 3-2) and Southern Indiana (2-0).

Here are observations and takeaways from Alabama softball's outing at the Easton Bama Bash:

Alabama softball offense slows down, but finds ways to score

Alabama softball may not have had its best offensive showing at the Easton Bama Bash, but it still found ways to score.

On Friday, Kali Heivilin then hit her first career inside-the-park home run in Alabama's 7-3 victory over St. Thomas. Riley Valentine added a solo home run from the Crimson Tide in the win over St. Thomas, while Lauren Esman added a two-run home run in the 3-1 win over Virginia on Friday. Abby Duchscherer also finished Friday play with three RBIs, extending her hitting streak to seven games for a career high before it came to an end on Saturday.

On Saturday, Alabama picked up an 8-0 rule-rule victory over St. Thomas in just five innings along with a 3-2 victory over Virginia. Larissa Preuitt led the Crimson Tide offense in the wins, going 3-for-5 with an RBI triple in Saturday's action. Bailey Dowling also hit her first home run of the season vs. Virginia, a solo shot to left field. Sunday's game vs. Southern Indiana saw Kenleigh Cahalan and Heivilin each tagging one hit apiece, with Cahalan and Marlie Giles each adding in an RBI.

Alabama softball picks up hard-fought wins

In its win vs. St. Thomas on Friday and Virginia on Saturday, the Crimson Tide fought off comebacks by each team.

Alabama had built a 3-0 lead against St. Thomas, but a three-run home run by St. Thomas' Ella Cook tied the game at 3-all in the third inning. The Crimson Tide, though, fought off the comeback with four unanswered runs in the fourth inning, going on to claim the 7-3 victory. Jaala Torrence was in the circle for relief for the Crimson Tide, pitching 3 ⅔ shutout innings.

In Saturday's game vs. Virginia, Alabama again but a 3-0 lead which the Cavaliers were able to cut to 3-2 behind a two-run single from Macee Eaton. The Crimson Tide, with the pitching combination of Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver, held off the comeback and did not allow Virginia another run. Beaver, who pitched 2 ⅓ shutout relief innings, picked up her first career save at Alabama with the win.

Alabama softball injury update

In Alabama's softball's game vs. Virginia on Saturday, Jocelyn Briski started in the circle, but was taken out of the game in the fifth inning with an apparent injury and replaced by Kayla Beaver. Outfielder Jenna Johnson also left play on Saturday and did not reappear for the Crimson Tide. Pitcher Lauren Esman started in the circle for Alabama on Sunday vs. Southern Indiana but was taken out after pitching ⅔ of the first inning and was replaced by Alea Johnson.

Murphy gave updates on the conditions of Briski, Johnson and Esman following the win over Southern Indiana.

"They are probably day-to-day," Murphy said. "I think Jenna could have played today, but it was a day where it was Kat Grill's (senior day), so she probably could have played. Briski is going to be day-to-day, it was her bicep pitching I think she threw a rise ball and felt a little tug there, but I think she will be okay.

"Lauren had a little bit of (something going on) with her peck or something. I think she's going to be okay, she just felt it a lot on her curveball."

What's next for Alabama softball?

Alabama softball has its first midweek game of the season on Feb. 21 at 3 p.m., where it hosts North Alabama at Rhoads Stadium. Then, the Crimson Tide travel to Birmingham to compete in UAB's Green & Gold Classic from Feb. 23-25, where they will take on Western Carolina, UAB and Bradley.

