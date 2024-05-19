Alabama softball advances to Super Regionals with dominant win over SE Louisiana

Alabama Crimson Tide softball took on Southeast Louisiana in the Tuscaloosa Regional finals and put on a dominant performance. The Tide won with a final score of 12-2 and now advances to the NCAA Super Regionals, where they will face the winner of the Knoxville Regional.

One of the biggest concerns over this season’s team was the lack of offense. That was not an issue for the Tide in today’s performance.

Following yesterday’s win over Southeast Louisiana, Alabama took them on again in the Regional finals and made a statement with their bats in the first inning, scoring nine runs.

Jocelyn Briski started the game in the circle, pitching four full innings, throwing 57 pitches, only giving up five hits, two walks and two earned runs. Jaala Torrence entered the game in the fifth inning to close out the matchup.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama softball as their postseason run continues.

