Alabama Softball adds commitment from Ole Miss transfer pitcher Catelyn Riley

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program picked up a commitment from Ole Miss transfer pitcher Catelyn Riley on Thursday.

Riley spent three seasons with the Rebels. The native of Dandridge, Tennessee holds a 24-18 record over the course of her college career. She has pitched 267.1 innings and has struck out 171 batters.

Riley’s best season in the circle came as a true freshman. She finished the season with a 12-4 record and a 4.44 earned run average. Since then, Riley has struggled. Since her freshman campaign, Riley has a 12-14 record with a 2.75 earned run average.

A change of scenery could have been the best option for Riley. In the past, Alabama has been able to develop pitchers. It seems like a win-win situation for both Riley and the Crimson Tide. In all likelihood, she will be a key pitcher in Alabama’s pitching rotation for the 2025 season.

