Alabama Softball adds commitment from Ole Miss transfer pitcher Catelyn Riley

brody smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program picked up a commitment from Ole Miss transfer pitcher Catelyn Riley on Thursday.

Riley spent three seasons with the Rebels. The native of Dandridge, Tennessee holds a 24-18 record over the course of her college career. She has pitched 267.1 innings and has struck out 171 batters.

Riley’s best season in the circle came as a true freshman. She finished the season with a 12-4 record and a 4.44 earned run average. Since then, Riley has struggled. Since her freshman campaign, Riley has a 12-14 record with a 2.75 earned run average.

A change of scenery could have been the best option for Riley. In the past, Alabama has been able to develop pitchers. It seems like a win-win situation for both Riley and the Crimson Tide. In all likelihood, she will be a key pitcher in Alabama’s pitching rotation for the 2025 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama softball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire