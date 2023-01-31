Alabama to have six former players compete at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl

It’s Senior Bowl week down in Mobile, Al. as a collection of some of the best talent in the country will compete in front of NFL coaches and scouts to help their respective draft prospects.

Nick Saban and Alabama will have a total of six former players competing throughout the week.

Each of Alabama’s prospects has a great deal to prove if they want to see their NFL draft stock rise because there is no “super-stars” among the group.

This will be the last time we will see these six former Tide players wearing the famous crimson helmets before they move on to, hopefully, the NFL.

Let’s take a quick look at the six former Alabama players competing in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Cameron Latu | TE

Cameron Latu has a chance to make some positive strides in his NFL draft stock this week. Latu has shown flashes of being a high-quality NFL tight end and with a strong week in front of coaches and scouts, Latu could quickly move up some boards.

Tyler Steen | OL

Tyler Steen is one of the more interesting prospects from Alabama. He has played tackle is entire college career, but it is possible that the NFL sees him more as a guard. This is a big week for Steen to prove that he can do both.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. | IOL

Emil Ekiyor Jr. is a guy who isn’t flashy or will “wow” you with his size and athleticism, but he just gets the job done. At this point, Emil simply is what he is and most scouts have him as one of the top guards in the draft class. I expect him to secure that standing this week.

DJ Dale | DL

DJ Dale had an up-and-down career at Alabama. He has shown flashes of potential as an interior pass rusher but has really cut his teeth as a run stuffer. Dale could use this week to prove to coaches and scouts that he is a little quicker than they think.

Byron Young | DL

Byron Young ended his college career with a strong finish. In his last four games, Young had three sacks and a forced fumble from his interior defensive line position. Young proved to be disruptive throughout his entire career and will likely catch the eye of several coaches and scouts this week in Mobile.

DeMarcco Hellams | DB

Nobody from Alabama has more to prove this week than defensive back DeMarcco Hellams. Throughout his entire career, Hellams proved that he can play in the box and be a physical tackler, but unfortunately for Hellams, he also proved that he is a bit of a liability in coverage. Hellams needs a big week in Mobile to solidify his draft position come April.

