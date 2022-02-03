Alabama signs talented long snapper Alex Rozier

Just when you thought Nick Saban and Alabama were done with the class of 2022, the head coach pulls off another addition. This time it was a talented Mississippi long snapper, Alex Rozier.

Rozier is a talented long snapping prospect that stands at 6’3″, 210 pounds, and recorded an impressive 4.78 in the 40-yard dash according to his profile on Kohl’s Professional Camps.

Rozier’s signature will most likely complete the class of 2022 for Saban and the Crimson Tide which currently sits at No. 2 in the nation behind fellow SEC program Texas A&M.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.