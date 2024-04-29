Alabama shuts out Lady Vols in series finale

No. 17 Alabama (32-14, 9-12 SEC) defeated No. 3 Tennessee (37-9, 16-5 SEC), 1-0, Sunday at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama salvaged the third game of the SEC series after the Lady Vols posted a pair of shutout victories on Friday and Saturday.

The loss also ended Tennessee’s four-game win streak.

Sunday’s game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Kristen White hit an infield single with two outs that scored Kenleigh Cahalan, who tripled earlier during the inning.

The Lady Vols recorded two hits off Alabama pitcher Kayla Beaver (15-8). Tennessee center fielder and leadoff hitter Kiki Milloy went 2-for-3. She recorded one stolen base.

Payton Gottshall (18-4) started for the Lady Vols and pitched 4.2 innings and recorded two strikeouts.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire