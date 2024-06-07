Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron announces return for sophomore season

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program received some good news on Friday afternoon. Shortstop Justin Lebron announced that he would be returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season.

Lebron made 58 starts for Alabama this past season at shortstop. He was a valuable asset for the Crimson Tide on both offense and defense. Lebron was named a First Team All-SEC selection. He was also named a member of the Freshman All-SEC Team and SEC All-Defensive Team.

The native of Miramar, Florida finished the 2024 season with a .344 batting average to go along with 12 home runs and 38 runs batted in. He also compiled an impressive .951 fielding percentage.

Lebron’s decision to return is huge considering the roster turnover that Alabama will likely have this offseason.

