Alabama shares photos from Rose Bowl practices in California

With less than a week to go, Alabama has touched down in Los Angeles, California and is already preparing for the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal against top-ranked Michigan.

The Crimson Tide enters the game as the lowest-seeded playoff team, but that doesn’t mean the Wolverines are expected to win. Alabama’s lone loss on the 2023 season cam against Texas, another playoff team, in Week 2. Experts project an exciting, heavy-hitting game between two of the biggest brands in college football.

After landing in Southern California earlier this afternoon, Nick Saban and the Tide wasted no time in getting to work and preparing for the playoff game.

Alabama and Michigan will face off in Pasadena at the Rose Bowl for an opportunity to compete for national championship No. 19 in program history.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs approach.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire