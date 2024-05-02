Alabama shares Kalen DeBoer’s exciting debut in Bryant-Denny Stadium

The University of Alabama Football‘s social media account recently released a video highlighting Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer’s coaching debut with the Crimson Tide.

The video goes in-depth on DeBoer’s day as it begins with a press conference where DeBoer elaborates on the spring game. Then, it shows DeBoer speaking with former Alabama running back Trent Richardson prior to meeting with the Tide Pride group prior to the permanent team captain ceremony held annually at Denny Chimes.

Overall, it was exciting to experience DeBoer’s debut as the head coach at the University of Alabama through a first-hand lens. DeBoer has a lot of eyes on him, so it was interesting to see how he interacted with the fans, the media, and the team on this very special day.

Follow @AlabamaFTBL head coach Kalen DeBoer at A-Day in his first action with the Crimson Tide.#RollTide | @CocaCola

pic.twitter.com/6ns3JUfvvN — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) May 1, 2024

