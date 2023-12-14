Alabama set to host UTSA EDGE transfer Trey Moore for visit this weekend

On Thursday, On3Sports was able to confirm that Alabama will host UTSA EDGE transfer Trey Moore for a visit. Moore was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Ohio State.

Moore, a Texas native, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Roadrunners. In three seasons, Moore tallied 102 tackles, 22 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

His most productive season came this past season. Moore recorded 45 tackles, 14 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Moore’s 14 sacks helped him finish tied for third in college football during the 2023 regular season. He was as disruptive of an edge rusher as there was in the entire country this past season.

Along with Moore, Alabama will also host Texas A&M defensive line transfers Lebbeus “LT” Overton and Fadil Diggs for visits. The Crimson Tide have also been in contact with Tennessee EDGE transfer Tyler Baron.

UTSA EDGE transfer Trey Moore is visiting Alabama this weekend, @On3sports has learned. Visit to Ohio State is off. Finished this season with 45 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss and an interception. Ranks No. 3 in the nation with a whopping 14 sacks.https://t.co/qUcC5pMM8S pic.twitter.com/9M67RQoSym — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire