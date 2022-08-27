Alabama set to host 2025 OT Mason Short for Utah State game

Alabama typically doesn’t have recruits on campus until their junior and senior years of high school. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case with 2025 offensive tackle Mason Short. Short announced via Twitter that he would be in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s season-opening matchup against Utah State.

Short is already massive at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds. Thus far, he has received 16 verbal offers entering his sophomore season at Evans High School with no shortage of programs interested in him. As of right now, On3’s RPM gives Georgia a slide lead to land Short’s commitment at 28.2% likelihood, while Alabama is in second at the moment with 24.7%.

Nonetheless, Alabama’s coaching staff has plenty of time to get Short on campus and expand on their interest in the Georgia native. Coach Saban and his coaching staff are already expected numerous big-time visitors for the Texas A&M game. Now, they will host one of the premier prospects in the 2025 recruiting class in Mason Short.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 38 6 2 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Evans, Georgia Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-7 Weight 280 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on April 16, 2022

Visiting Alabama on September 3, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Georgia

South Carolina

Ohio State

Louisville

