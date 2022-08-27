Alabama set to host 2025 OT Mason Short for Utah State game

Brody Smoot
Alabama typically doesn’t have recruits on campus until their junior and senior years of high school. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case with 2025 offensive tackle Mason Short. Short announced via Twitter that he would be in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s season-opening matchup against Utah State.

Short is already massive at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds. Thus far, he has received 16 verbal offers entering his sophomore season at Evans High School with no shortage of programs interested in him. As of right now, On3’s RPM gives Georgia a slide lead to land Short’s commitment at 28.2% likelihood, while Alabama is in second at the moment with 24.7%.

Nonetheless, Alabama’s coaching staff has plenty of time to get Short on campus and expand on their interest in the Georgia native. Coach Saban and his coaching staff are already expected numerous big-time visitors for the Texas A&M game. Now, they will host one of the premier prospects in the 2025 recruiting class in Mason Short.

Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at Short’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

38

6

2

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Evans, Georgia

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-7

Weight

280

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on April 16, 2022

  • Visiting Alabama on September 3, 2022

Offers

Twitter

