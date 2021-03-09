Alabama senior Herbert Jones named AP’s SEC player of year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alabama senior Herbert Jones is The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference, while the Crimson Tide’s Nate Oats is its coach of the year and Arkansas guard Moses Moody is the top newcomer.

Jones, who plays both guard and forward, earned five of the 14 votes for the league’s top individual honor to edge out Moody, who received four votes. Both were first-team All-SEC picks in teams announced Tuesday and voted on by journalists who cover the league.

Jones was a first-team pick on all but one ballot after dramatically improving his offense while remaining one of the league’s top defenders. He averages 10.9 points per game but is also ranked in the league’s top 10 in four categories.

Jones is fifth in assists (3.1 per game) and rebounding (6.1) while leading the league with 1.7 steals per game. His 27 blocked shots ranks 10th.

Jones also improved his 3-point shot significantly, making 20 of 44 (45.5%) so far this season. He was just 14 of 61 (23%) collectively in his first three years.

Oats led Alabama to its first SEC title in 19 years in just his second season. Alabama enters the league tournament with a 21-6 record and a 16-2 league mark.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman got two votes.

Moody, a highly touted freshman, ranked third in the league in scoring at 17.5 points per game while also collecting an average of 5.7 rebounds. He’s also one of the SEC’s top 3-point shooters, making 51 of 132 (38.6%).

Moody and Jones are joined on the first team by LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas, the league’s leading scorer, Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Tigers’ forward Trendon Watford. Thomas is averaging 23.1 points per game, followed by Pippen’s 20.6-point average. Watford is scoring 16.2 points per game while also averaging 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

FIRST TEAM

Herb Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, Sr., Greensboro, Alabama; Moses Moody, Arkansas, 6-6, 205, Fr., Little Rock, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt, 6-3, 170, So., Los Angeles; Cameron Thomas, LSU, 6-4, 210, Fr., Chesapeake, Va.; Trendon Watford, LSU, 6-9, 240, So., Birmingham, Alabama.

SECOND TEAM

Tre Mann, Florida, 6-5, 190, So., Gainesville, Florida; Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia, So., 5-10, 180, Houston; John Petty, Alabama, 6-5, 184, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama; Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri, 6-10, 260, Sr., East St. Louis, Illinois; Dru Smith, Missouri, 6-3, 203, Sr., Evansville, Indiana.

AP All-SEC Voting Panel:

Blair Berkhoff, Kansas City Star; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV (Louisville, Kentucky); David Cloninger, Post and Courier of Charleston, South Carolina; Clayton Collier, WATN-TV (Memphis); Brian Holland, WVLA/WGMB (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Cecil Hurt, The Tuscaloosa (Alabama) News; Zack Klein, WSB-TV in Atlanta; Sheldon Mickles, Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Advocate; Troy Provost-Heron, The Daily Times (Maryville, Tennessee); Nick Suss, Jackson (Mississippi) Clarion-Ledger; Edgar Thompson, Orlando Sentinel; Josh Vitale, Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser; Marc Weiszer, Athens (Georgia) Banner-Herald.

Alabama senior Herbert Jones named AP’s SEC player of year originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Where Alabama basketball ranks in the polls heading into postseason play

    Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats. Photo | Imagn Alabama basketball will enter postseason play with its highest ranking of the season. After capping off its regular season with wins over Auburn and Georgia last week, the Crimson Tide (21-6, 16-2 in the SEC) moved to No.

  • Nate Oats, Herbert Jones headline Alabama basketball's SEC awards haul

    Alabama Crimson Tide forward Herbert Jones (1) goes to the basket against Florida Gators guard Scottie Lewis (23) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Photo | Imagn Where Alabama basketball ranks in the polls heading into postseason play After securing its first SEC regular-season title since 2002, Alabama basketball was well-represented when the conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday.

  • Georgia Tech’s Wright named AP player of the year for ACC

    Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright is The Associated Press men's basketball player of the year for the Atlantic Coast Conference.

  • Arizona's Jordan Brown named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year

    The Pac-12 announced its year-end Pac-12 Men's Basketball All-Conference and Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva, with Arizona's Jordan Brown named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Sixth Man of the Year. Brown is Arizona’s first-ever recipient of the Sixth Man of the Year honor. He came off the bench in 14 of the Wildcats’ 20 Conference contests, pumping in 8.8 points on 51.5 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in just 18.8 minutes per game.

  • Duarte voted Pac-12 player of year, Mobley is the newcomer

    Oregon's Chris Duarte is The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference and Southern California's Evan Mobley is the newcomer of the year.

  • Creighton’s McDermott reinstated after ‘plantation’ remark

    Creighton announced Monday it has lifted Greg McDermott's suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players after a game last week.

  • Moody, Notae earn postseason SEC honors

    A pair of Razorbacks were chosen by the SEC’s coaches and the AP for postseason awards Tuesday morning.

  • Garza repeats as Big Ten player of year; Howard top coach

    Iowa's Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten Conference for the second year and Michigan's Juwan Howard is coach of the year.

  • Reports: Bucs reach two-year, $25 million extension with LB Lavonte David

    Bruce Arians wasn't going to let longtime team captain Lavonte David leave Tampa.

  • Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach deal on contract extension

    Dak Prescott has his long-term deal with the Cowboys.

  • Sailing: America's Cup yachts close on speeds of 100 kph

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

  • Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

    Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Phil Mickelson out of Top 100 for first time in 28 years

    Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in 28 years. In the new rankings released Monday, Mickelson was ranked No. 101, ending his record streak at 1,425 weeks. Additionally, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, who was ranked No. 1 early in June 2020, fell out of the top 10, replaced by Bryson DeChambeau, winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin leads the franchise tag tracker

    The Buccaneers weren't letting Chris Godwin get away.

  • Report: Patriots reacquire 2018 Super Bowl OT Trent Brown from Raiders

    Trent Brown is reportedly returning to New England after two roller coaster years with the Raiders.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • After contract win, Cowboys' Dak Prescott could earn more money than any player in NFL history

    Dallas came to its senses and declined to let other teams set the table with Prescott. The result was the Cowboys absorbing a loss at the negotiating table that was two years in the making.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.