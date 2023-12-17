Alabama Senior DL Justin Eboigbe accepts his invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl

Inside the Alabama football facilities, all focus is on Jan. 1 and the Michigan Wolverines, but for many members of the Crimson Tide this will mark the end of their time in Tuscaloosa. Whether it be entering the transfer portal for a new opportunity, the NFL Draft, or the end of one’s football career, the new NIL and portal rules have completely changed the game for player mobility.

Defensive lineman, Justin Eboigbe, is one of those players who is nearing the end of his Crimson Tide career. He started his time with Alabama back in 2019, and in his fifth and final season has taken a massive step forward. Eboigbe has been a difference-maker in Alabama’s front seven with 59 total tackles, seven sacks and batted one pass down.

Eboigbe has done a ton to help his NFL Draft stock and people in the league are taking notice. This weekend, Eboigbe officially accepted his invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL where he will have a chance to compete against other draft-eligible seniors.

