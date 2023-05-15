Alabama to take on SEC rival Arkansas for homecoming 2023

On Monday afternoon, the official Twitter account of the Alabama football program announced the date and the opponent for homecoming 2023.

This fall, the Crimson Tide will take on SEC rival Arkansas on Oct. 14 for the annual homecoming game.

This will mark the third consecutive season that Alabama will take on an SEC foe for its homecoming matchup. Alabama would defeat the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 in 2021 and took care of the Mississippi State Bulldogs last season on homecoming 30-6.

Alabama currently owns a 16-game winning streak over the Razorbacks that dates all the way back to coach Nick Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa in 2007.

