Alabama’s season motto turns into NIL opportunity for Tide players

What started as a simple motto for the Alabama football team this season has now become an NIL opportunity for the Crimson Tide players. “LANK” which stands for “Let All Naysayers Know”, was created by quarterback Jalen Milroe and defensive back Terrion Arnold as a mantra for the team to carry after the early season struggles.

Not only did “LANK” help provide some motivation for an Alabama team that was quickly written off after losing to Texas and narrowly escaping South Florida in back-to-back weeks.

Now, not only are Milroe and Arnold benefiting with name, image, and likeness opportunities, but it was revealed on Thursday that all Alabama players can now have NIL earnings through their name and number in conjunction with “LANK”.

Thanks to @JalenMilroe and @ArnoldTerrion, each member of the @AlabamaFTBL team now has the option to profit from their own name & number in conjunction with LANK! Their reaction when they found out and got their own branded shirts was priceless! pic.twitter.com/2YG06o5waK — Paul Mills (@pcmills88) December 21, 2023

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for more coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire