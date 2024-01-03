Alabama’s season long offensive issues stand out in Rose Bowl loss to Michigan

A team generally never loses a game because of one player or play, it is an accumulation of plays throughout the contest that determine who wins and who loses.

For Alabama in the Rose Bowl, the same issues that have plagued the Crimson Tide from time to time this season reared their head against Michigan.

You can’t deny the progress and the improvement that Jalen Milroe and this Alabama offense made this season, but there were still some glaring weaknesses that were never truly resolved. Those weaknesses manifested themselves on Monday in the Rose Bowl.

It’s really easy to point to play calling in hindsight, but more times than not it comes down to execution and Alabama simply could not execute the little things consistently this season.

For whatever reason, it has been a season-long struggle for center Seth McLaughlin to effectively deliver a shotgun snap to Milroe which has thrown off the timing of the play far too many times. There were several instances in the Rose Bowl where McLaughlin had snapping issues, including the Tide’s final play in overtime.

You can’t place all of the blame on McLaughlin either. Milroe struggled to read defenses pre-snap this season. Whether it was sliding the protection to the right place, knowing his hot read, or sensing where the pressure would be coming from, Milroe struggled with the little things that it takes to be a successful quarterback at the highest level.

For all the improvements that were made this season, it was inevitable that the deficiencies of the Alabama offense would likely cost them, and on Monday they did.

Alabama should be proud of what they were able to accomplish during the season. After the first month, everyone had the Tide written off as a championship contender and all they did was win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. But if they want to win another national championship, this year’s offensive woes will need to be resolved.

The good news for Tide fans is that all of these issues are correctable and you can bet your bottom dollar that Nick Saban and his staff will do their best to ensure they are.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire