Alabama men’s basketball fell to San Diego State in the Sweet 16 with a final score of 71-64. With this loss to the No. 5 seed Aztecs, the top-seeded Crimson Tide now have an all-time record in the Sweet 16 of 1-9.

The game was close for the full 40 minutes and Alabama even had a nine-point lead at one point in the second half, but abysmal shooting and a very physical game by San Diego State ultimately led the Tide to lose by seven.

Shooting only 32.4% from the field, the Crimson Tide made 23 of their 71 attempts and could only see three of the 27 shots from behind the arc fall.

Alabama won the rebound battle 52-48, but wasn’t able to turn that into too many scoring opportunities.

Star freshman Brandon Miller, who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft, only scored nine points. He led the team in rebounds, however, with 11. Though it’s not official, this was likely Miller’s final collegiate game.

In a season that saw the Crimson Tide win a program-record setting 31 games and win the SEC regular season championship and the conference tournament, many will likely see the inability to reach the Final Four as a disappointment.

The standards and expectations of Alabama basketball have been raised significantly in head coach Nate Oats’ short time with the team and it will certainly carry over into the 2023-2024 college basketball season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as its offseason gets underway.

More Basketball!

BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Stat leaders from Alabama's disappointing Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State

Story continues

More Basketball!

Alabama's season ends with disheartening Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State, 71-64

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire