Alabama’s season comes to abrupt end in OT Rose Bowl loss to Michigan

Alabama’s season comes to a crashing end in the first overtime of the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal against top-ranked Michigan. The Crimson Tide had a late lead but gave up an easy score to the Wolverines on their penultimate possession.

The final play of the game couldn’t have had a more dramatic lead up, with an injury taking place on the play before and then two consecutive time outs. However, the actual play could not have been more disappointing. Milroe fielded a bad snap, which was a common theme throughout the game, and then ran straight up the gut against this Michigan defensive front.

It didn’t work for most of the game and that didn’t change in the final play. He was stuffed and brought down almost immediately. The Wolverines stormed the field, while the Tide was forced to walk off the field with an incredible journey in the rearview.

A long offseason begins now for the program and its fans. Alabama will next take the field in a meaningful game on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky at home in Tuscaloosa.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason begins.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire