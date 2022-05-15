Alabama safety Kaine Williams announces transfer destination

The transfer portal sure brings in high-quality talent to the Crimson Tide football program, but it can just as easily take some away.

On April 25, rising sophomore safety, Kaine Williams, announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Today, less than a month later, he has announced his transfer destination: Nebraska.

Williams joined Alabama via the 2021 recruiting class as a four-star safety out of Louisiana. He did not record any stats in his true freshman season with the Crimson Tide.

DeMarcco Hellams and Jordan Battle are expected to start at safety for Alabama in 2022, with plenty of depth behind them.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football throughout the 2022 offseason.

