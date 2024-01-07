Alabama safety Jake Pope enters the NCAA transfer portal

Alabama’s transfer portal attrition continued on Sunday with the announcement that redshirt freshman defensive back Jake Pope had entered his name into the portal.

Pope, a talented safety prospect from Buford made for the third Crimson Tide defensive back to enter the portal during this transfer window.

Pope was a special teams contributor throughout the 2023 season for Alabama and would have likely battled for the starting safety spot left void by the departure of Jaylen Key who exhausted his eligibility.

Pope was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and chose Alabama over Georgia, Notre Dame, and North Carolina.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on X (Twitter) @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire