Alabama safety, Freshman All-American Caleb Downs enters transfer portal

The Alabama football roster took its biggest blow on Wednesday morning. According to On3Sports, Freshman All-American safety Caleb Downs is planning on entering the transfer portal.

Downs, a Georgia native, spent one season in Tuscaloosa. He made quite the impact in a short period of time too.

In one season, Downs led the Crimson Tide with 107 tackles. He also recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

The likelihood of Downs transferring increased dramatically when former Alabama defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson accepted a new role at Georgia. With that being the case, the most likely landing spot for Downs at this time appears to be Georgia.

His loss will certainly hurt Alabama’s secondary. As it stands, the Crimson Tide have two upperclassmen on the back end of their defense. That is fifth-year senior Malachi Moore and junior Domani Jackson. Downs was a proven leader and a reliable option at the strong safety position. Now, Alabama will have to turn elsewhere to replace the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year.

