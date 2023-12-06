Alabama safety Caleb Downs named SEC Freshman of the Year
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide knew that Caleb Downs was a really special player when they recruited him out of high school. Downs was the No. 1 safety in the 2023 class and the No. 8 player overall out of Mill Creek High School in Georgia.
As a true freshman this year, Downs earned a starting job in the very first game and was sensational the whole way through. He was a key contributor in a very strong Alabama secondary as he posted 99 tackles, one forced fumbles, three passes defended and two interceptions.
Downs was named to the All-SEC First-Team yesterday and today was announced as the SEC Freshman of the Year. Downs looks to be the next great DB in a program that has been littered with them.
🏈 2023 #SECFB Freshman of the Year
Caleb Downs, @AlabamaFTBL
🔗 https://t.co/8KV5BTcpgL pic.twitter.com/eF81shLqWy
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 6, 2023
