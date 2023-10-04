Alabama safety Caleb Downs named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week

Alabama safety Caleb Downs was named as the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week on Tuesday. Former Alabama running back Shaun Alexander recognizes the top freshman in college football from week to week.

Downs had a solid showing for the Crimson Tide in Week 5 against Mississippi State. He tallied 13 tackles as well as an interception in the Tide’s win over the Bulldogs.

Thus far, Downs has been a bright spot in Alabama’s secondary. His ability to contribute to stopping the run and prevent big pass plays has helped him become one of the top safeties in college football this season. Another interesting thing to note is that Downs currently leads the Crimson Tide with 40 tackles.

He will be an underclassman that Alabama fans will want to keep a close eye on moving forward.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest in regards to the Alabama football program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire