Alabama safety Caleb Downs makes surprising commitment

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs, who entered the NCAA transfer portal shortly after Nick Saban’s retirement, has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs. Downs, a true freshman, is ranked as the No. 1 player in the transfer portal.

Ohio State has made a massive splash in the transfer portal this winter. The Buckeyes also added Mississippi star running back Quinshon Judkins via the portal.

Caleb Downs’ commitment to Ohio State is a big recruiting loss for Georgia. The Bulldogs were considered the favorites to land Downs according to most Georgia football insiders. However, Ohio State made a strong case and now Downs is headed to the Buckeyes.

Georgia still returns star safety Malaki Starks for the 2024 college football season. The Dawgs have a strong safety group and are considered the way-too-early preseason No. 1.

Caleb Downs is a former five-star recruit from Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Georgia. Downs was a First-Team All-SEC selection for his impressive 2023 season. Downs recorded 107 total tackles, three deflections, and two interceptions as he helped Alabama win the SEC championship and make the College Football Playoff.

BREAKING: former Alabama Safety @caleb_downs2 has committed to the @OhioStateFB Downs was SEC Freshman Player of the Year, All-SEC, All-American and the winner of the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/wHTPE2uJxb — Deuce Recruiting✌️ (@deucerecruiting) January 20, 2024

Georgia also brought in former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson as the Dawgs’ new co-defensive coordinator.

