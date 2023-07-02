Alabama’s running back room ranked in the top ten of college football

Alabama’s dynasty was originally built on an elite running game and dominant offensive lines. Over the past couple of years, however, they have gotten away from that identity.

Granted, the Tide had a solid run of NFL quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young, but the key to success in 2023 will be getting back to the ground game. Alabama has had some incredibly special talent at the position in guys like Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs and so many more.

It will be no easy task trying to replace the Tide’s leading rusher from the 2022 season in Gibbs, as he led the way with 151 carries as well as tacking on 44 receptions which also led the team. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams will both find bigger roles in the offense this season. McClellan had 112 rushing attempts for 655 yards and seven scores while Williams had 56 carries for 250 yards and four scores.

There are also sky-high expectations for incoming freshman Justice Haynes who is a four-star recruit and was ranked as the second RB in the 2023 recruiting cycle. However, people in Tuscaloosa seem to believe that Haynes could be the Tide’s leading back by the end of the season. Haynes played varsity all four years of high school and posted a mind-boggling 777 carries, 7,407 yards, and 91 touchdowns.

Between McClellan, Williams and Haynes the Alabama faithful should have high hopes for this position group. Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus also holds the Crimson Tide running back room in high regard as he ranks them as one of the ten best in college football alongside fellow SEC foes Arkansas and Georgia.

