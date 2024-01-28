Alabama routs LSU 109-88, improves to 6-1 in SEC play

After an emotional midweek win on Wednesday over arch-rival Auburn, Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team did not let that affect them with their dominating 109-88 win over LSU on Saturday night from inside Coleman Coliseum.

All five of Alabama’s starters scored in double figures on the night with senior guard Mark Sears leading the way with 21.

As a team, the Crimson Tide connected on 14 of their 34 three-point attempts, but their efficiency from the free throw line was the difference tonight as Alabama finished 25-28 from the charity stripe.

With the win Alabama improved to 14-6 overall and 6-1 in SEC and is now in sole possession of first play in the conference.

