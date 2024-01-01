Alabama and the Rose Bowl: Revisiting Crimson Tide's historic ties ahead of Michigan game

On Monday, millions of college football fans across the country and world will be greeted with a familiar sight.

As the sun sets over the San Gabriel Mountains in Pasadena, California, the Rose Bowl will host the stadium’s eponymous bowl game in the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals. On one side will be maize-and-blue-clad Michigan, which has been a fixture of college football’s most iconic bowl game. Monday’s berth in the semifinal marks it's 21st appearance in the contest — the second-most of any program other than USC.

But the team the Wolverines will line up against has a history of its own with the Rose Bowl.

Though it’s not commonly associated with the game, Alabama has perhaps the deepest and richest connection to the Rose Bowl of any program from outside of the Big Ten and Pac-12.

Monday’s meeting with the Wolverines will be the Crimson Tide’s eighth trip ever to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl (it made a ninth appearance, in January 2010, but that was officially for the BCS national championship game). Alabama has won the game five times, tying it with UCLA for the sixth-most ever. Despite making 13 fewer appearances, it has only three fewer victories than Michigan.

The Rose Bowl is inextricably tied with the Tide’s proud football history and its rise in the sport. Though it has played in the game just once since 1946, the Rose Bowl is even mentioned in the school’s fight song, “Yea, Alabama”:

Fight on, fight on, fight on men!

Remember the Rose Bowl, we’ll win then.

As the hours tick down to the Tide and Wolverines kicking off in tonight’s playoff matchup, here’s everything you need to know about Alabama’ Rose Bowl history:

Alabama Rose Bowl history

While the Tide is now a national powerhouse that has been synonymous with college football for the better part of the past 60 years, it wasn’t always that way. Early in the program’s existence, Alabama fielded strong teams, but its achievements were largely recognized only regionally. The Tide lacked the widespread cachet and respect that it enjoys today.

The 1926 Rose Bowl Game set the stage for that shift.

Under third-year head coach Wallace Wade, Alabama went 9-0 in the 1925 regular season against an entirely southern schedule that included five teams in the modern-day SEC. That record earned it a place in the Rose Bowl, which at the time pitted a team from the Pacific Coast Conference (a predecessor to what is now the Pac-12) against a team from the eastern United States.

With that format in place, the Rose Bowl once regularly featured teams that are now seldom linked to the game. Prior to World War II, the Rose Bowl hosted Brown, Penn, Navy, Notre Dame, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Tulane, Columbia, SMU, Duke, Tennessee, Georgia and even Washington & Jefferson College, a liberal arts school outside of Pittsburgh with a present-day enrollment of about 1,200.

In January 1926, though, it was the Tide making its first appearance in the game.

Despite Alabama’s feat, little was expected from the contest. The Tide was undefeated, but, difficult as it is to imagine now, the south was largely viewed as an outpost of the sport, a region in which an inferior version of the game was played. Power in college football at the time was concentrated in the northeast, Midwest and West Coast, with only three southern schools winning the national championship from 1869-1925. Until Alabama, no southern program had competed in the Rose Bowl.

Once there, the Tide faced off against a Washington team that had gone 10-0-1 and was projected to polish off an undefeated season that could potentially earn it a claim at a national championship. The first half of the Rose Bowl suggested the Huskies would do just that, as they enjoyed a 12-0 halftime lead. Wade had a simple message of motivation for his Crimson Tide team at halftime.

"And they told me that boys from the South would fight.”

With that message in its players ears and behind 20 third-quarter points, Alabama stunned the Huskies 20-19 to cap off an unblemished season and delivering it the first of what are now 18 claimed national championships.

Even in the moment, the magnitude of the win was recognized — not just for what it meant for Alabama, but the south as a whole. Today, the Tide’s triumph is commonly referred to as “The Game That Changed the South.”

“This victory will bring a better understanding of southern athletics and will do much also to wipe out many wrong impressions that persist concerning this whole section of the country,” claimed an editorial that ran the following day in the Birmingham Post-Herald. “It was a victory for the virile young manhood of the south, a victory for the fine quality of courage inherent in the citizenship of this region, and is bound to establish closer bonds on sympathy between the south and the west.”

"You can look at the 1926 Rose Bowl as the most significant event in Southern football history," Winthrop University history professor Andrew Doyle later told Alabama’s Center for Public Television and Radio. "What had come before was almost like a buildup, a preparation for this grand coming out party. And it was a sublime tonic for Southerners who were buffeted by a legacy of defeat, military defeat, a legacy of poverty, and a legacy of isolation from the American political and cultural mainstream."

While the win eventually paved the way for the south’s eventual obsession with and excellence in college football, it benefitted Alabama tremendously in the short-term.

The following year, and once again with an undefeated record, the Tide returned to the Rose Bowl, where it tied Stanford 7-7 on its way to earning another national championship. In January 1931, it shut out Washington State 24-0 to capture its third national title.

Over a 20-year stretch from 1926-46, Pasadena became something of a second (albeit distant) home for Alabama, which had six Rose Bowl appearances over that stretch.

That would soon change, though.

Why did Alabama stop playing in the Rose Bowl?

Though it didn’t end with another national championship, Alabama’s 34-14 pasting of USC in January 1946 was the exclamation point on yet another undefeated season for the program.

It would also mark the last time for 75 years that the Tide would play in the "Granddaddy of Them All."

In November 1946, the Pacific Coast Conference and the Big Nine — what is now the Big Ten — reached a deal in which their teams would compete against each other exclusively in the Rose Bowl.

What the Tournament of Roses today describes as “a groundbreaking achievement” wasn’t viewed quite so favorably when it was struck, as sports writers and pundits from various corners of the country chided it as an exclusionary measure that shut out much of the sport from one of its most hallowed events.

At the time, it wasn’t Alabama that was viewed as the biggest victim, as the Tide went just 7-4 in 1946. Rather, it was Army, which was the defending national champion, the country’s No. 1 team and was led by Heisman Trophy winner Glenn Davis, who was from nearby Claremont, California.

Though Big Nine commissioner K.L. Wilson insisted the agreement would not necessarily leave out future appearances by teams from outside the PCC and Big Nine, others weren’t quite so convinced.

“The Pacific Coast conference has sold its Rose Bowl birthright to the Big Nine for a bundle of high sounding phrases about athletic respectability,” Los Angeles Times sports editor Paul Zimmerman wrote in 1946. “The Rose Bowl is dead; long live the Rose Bowl.”

While the Rose Bowl didn’t die, the model it adopted wasn’t some temporary salve.

Though the names of the respective conferences and its memberships changed, no team from outside what are now the Pac-12 and Big Ten played in the Rose Bowl from 1947-2001. Even once that streak was broken in 2002 when Miami defeated Nebraska for the national championship — at the time, what were the four BCS bowl games rotated which one served as the national championship before a separate BCS title game debuted in 2007 — Alabama didn’t officially play again in the Rose Bowl until 2021.

Even that game, a 31-14 victory against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal, didn’t take place in Pasadena. It was instead held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, with restrictions preventing the game from being played in California.

In that sense, the Tide’s matchup with Michigan is more than just a chance to compete for a national title: It’s Alabama’s first time playing in a true Rose Bowl since 1946.

Alabama Rose Bowl record

Alabama is 5-1-1 all-time in Rose Bowl Games, not including the Crimson Tide's 37-21 victory over Texas in the 2010 BCS national championship game, held in Pasadena.

Here is a look at Crimson Tide's previous appearances in the Rose Bowl, along with how it fared in each matchup. The year reflected is the calendar year in which the game was played, not the year of the regular season it was following.

1926: Alabama 20, Washington 19

1927 : Alabama 7, Stanford 7

1931: Alabama 24, Washington State 0

1935: Alabama 29, Stanford 13

1938: Cal 13, Alabama 0

1946: Alabama 34, USC 14

2021: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14*

* Held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

