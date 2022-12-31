Alabama rolling with 35 straight points in Sugar Bowl
Kansas State scored 10 quick points in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.
Mistake.
It woke up Alabama and the Crimson Tide have been rolling since falling behind 10-0.
Bryce Young has four touchdown passes and Jase McClellan added a 17-yard scoring run and the Tide is up 35-10 early in the second half.
BACKYARD BALL 🙌
📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/VbP4bPBI1y
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 31, 2022
DROP IN THE BUCKET. 🪣 👀@_bryce_young @C7_brocks
📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/LaO7V8kuDk
— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 31, 2022
Alabama’s last three touchdowns came in 2:10 bridging the halves.