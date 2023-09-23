Alabama reveals official QB depth chart for Week 4

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban revealed ahead of the Week 4 matchup against Ole Miss that the cake is ready to go, which indicates that the quarterback battle is over.

The QB competition lasted the duration of the offseason and bled into the first three weeks of the regular season. Ultimately, it was Jalen Milroe who won the starting job.

Mike Rodak of 247Sports shared a picture to social media of the Alabama depth chart for the Ole Miss contest. In prior depth charts, the QB portion had the word “or” in between the quarterbacks’ names. This practice tells the reader of the depth chart that there is no set order and that any one of those players could be QB1.

In the picture shared by Rodak, there’s a clear order. Milroe is QB1, Simpson is QB2, Tyler Buchner is QB3, Dylan Lonergan is QB4. Eli Holstein’s name is not listed.

No more “ORs” on Alabama’s QB depth chart. pic.twitter.com/HR2eMx6MmL — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire