How Alabama has responded after its last 10 regular season losses
The word “lost” has rarely followed “Alabama” since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007. Outside of his first season, there has been nothing but wins in Tuscaloosa, bringing in seven SEC championships and six national championships.
Saturday was one of those days where people could say “Alabama lost” after Texas A&M pulled out a 41-38 victory in College Station. Plenty of streaks were snapped, including Saban’s undefeated record vs former assistant coaches, a 100 game winning streak vs unranked opponents, and the longest active win streak in the country at 19.
Throughout the past decade plus, the Crimson Tide have responded well after losses. Over the past 10, they are 9-1 the following game. The common opponent has been Mississippi State, playing them for the fourth time on Saturday.
Nobody within the program is going to be happy over the next week, even former players. We know how a loss can light a fire under a Saban-coached team.
Here is how Alabama has responded to its last 10 losses suffered in the regular season.
2010 - Loss at LSU
Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
Next game: 30-10 win over No. 10 Mississippi State
2010 - Loss vs Auburn
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Next game: 49-7 win over No. 7 Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl
2011 - Loss vs LSU
Butch Dill/Getty Images
Next game: 24-7 win at Mississippi State
2012 - Loss vs Texas A&M
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Next game: 49-0 win over Western Carolina
2013 - Loss at Auburn
Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
Next game: 45-31 loss to No. 11 Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl
2014 - Loss at Ole Miss
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Next game: 14-13 win at Arkansas.
2015 - Loss vs Ole Miss
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Next game: 34-0 win over ULM
2017 - Loss at Auburn
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Next game: 26-14 win vs No. 1 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl/College Football Semifinal
2019 - Loss vs LSU
Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser
Next game: 38-7 win at Mississippi State
2019 - Loss at Auburn
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Next game: 35-16 win vs No. 17 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl
