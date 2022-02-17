Alabama reportedly showing interest in Vanderbilt OT transfer Tyler Steen

The transfer portal has become one of the most headline-dominating aspects of college football over the last couple of seasons. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has been very selective when targeting prospects from the portal.

It is now being reported that Vanderbilt offensive tackle transfer Tyler Steen will soon be taking a visit to Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will be replacing both of its starting tackles from last season in Evan Neal and Chris Owens but the Tide has recruited the tackle position so well that the Steen addition would be somewhat surprising. But who are we to question Nick Saban?

Steen has started 32 games for the Commodores over the past three seasons and has shown steady improvement throughout his entire career.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.