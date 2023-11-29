Alabama remains stuck at No. 8 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

With only one game left to boost its resume, Alabama remains stuck at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. A win over Georgia in the SEC championship could boost the Crimson Tide’s rank, but some help may be needed in the form of upsets in a few conference championships.

This Saturday, Alabama will go head-to-head in Atlanta with the top-ranked team in the nation, Georgia. A convincing win over the Bulldogs could put the Tide in a Playoff spot, but there’s no guarantee the committee would have Alabama jump Texas, which beat the Crimson Tide in Week 2, or Oregon.

With a lot on the line, Alabama fans should be hoping for a stronger performance out of this team compared to what happened on the field in the Iron Bowl. If the Tide wants to take down the No. 1 team, they will have to play like it.

Here’s how the #CFBPlayoff rankings look before the final list is announced on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/VplYZoimpO — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 29, 2023

The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed just a day after the conclusion of conference championships.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the team prepares for the conference championship.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire