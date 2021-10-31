Alabama remains at No. 3 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama had the week off, letting the rest of the college football world battle it out this weekend.

The Crimson Tide remained ranked No. 3 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The top five were unchanged, with the other four teams winning on Saturday.

Within the SEC, Auburn (No. 14) made the biggest jump, moving up six spots after defeating Ole Miss (No. 15) at home. Georgia remained the top-ranked team in the country, with Texas A&M (No. 12) and Kentucky (No. 17) also in the poll.

Of Alabama’s final four matchups, Auburn is the only one ranked.

The Big Ten has been a mainstay inside the top 10, with No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan State winning the biggest matchups of the weekend. Nov. 20 is when those two teams will meet up, most likely in a College Football Playoff play-in type matchup.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 8-0 1,600 (64) – 2 Cincinnati 8-0 1,460 – 3 Alabama 7-1 1,453 – 4 Oklahoma 9-0 1,423 – 5 Ohio State 7-1 1,336 – 6 Michigan State 8-0 1,325 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,198 +1 8 Notre Dame 7-1 1,095 +3 9 Wake Forest 8-0 1,051 +4 10 Michigan 7-1 1,050 -4 11 Oklahoma State 7-1 922 +4 12 Texas A&M 6-2 910 +2 13 Baylor 7-1 815 +5 14 Auburn 6-2 802 +7 15 Ole Miss 6-2 680 -6 16 Iowa 6-2 512 -6 17 Kentucky 6-2 497 -5 18 Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 +4 19 Houston 7-1 349 +10 20 BYU 7-2 310 +6 21 Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 +3 22 NC State 6-2 265 +3 23 Penn State 5-3 215 -6 24 SMU 7-1 192 -8 25 Pittsburgh 6-2 162 -6

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

