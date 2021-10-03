Alabama remains No. 1 in USA TODAY Sport AFCA Coaches Poll

The two biggest college football games of the day resided in Tuscaloosa and Athens. Both Alabama and Georgia entered their top 15 matchups as double digits favorites and delivered in a big way.

Ole Miss and Arkansas played victims, showing the country why the two powers are above the rest. The USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll confirmed that by putting Alabama at No. 1 and Georgia at No. 2. Sixty-three of the first-place votes went to the Crimson Tide.

As for the rest of the SEC, Arkansas (No. 16), Ole Miss (No. 17), and Florida (No. 18) dropped after their losses, while Auburn jumped up to No. 19. Texas A&M fell out of the poll after losing to Mississippi State.

Here is the full poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,623 (63) – 2 Georgia 5-0 1,562 (2) – 3 Iowa 5-0 1,429 +2 4 Penn State 5-0 1,397 +2 5 Oklahoma 5-0 1,380 -1 6 Cincinnati 4-0 1,358 +2 7 Ohio State 4-1 1,172 +3 8 Michigan 5-0 1,125 +6 9 Oregon 4-1 1,000 -6 10 BYU 5-0 968 +5 11 Michigan State 5-0 911 +5 12 Oklahoma State 5-0 798 +6 13 Notre Dame 4-1 777 -6 14 Kentucky 5-0 758 +9 15 Coastal Carolina 5-0 699 +1 16 Arkansas 4-1 652 -5 17 Ole Miss 3-1 629 -5 18 Florida 3-2 464 -9 19 Auburn 4-1 463 +3 20 Wake Forest 5-0 441 +5 21 Clemson 3-2 288 -2 22 North Carolina State 4-1 257 +6 23 Texas 4-1 256 +3 24 SMU 5-0 142 +8 25 Arizona State 4-1 141 +12

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 13 Texas A&M; No. 20 UCLA; No. 21 Fresno State; No. 24 Baylor.

Others receiving votes:

Texas A&M 105; San Diego State 103; Baylor 40; Pittsburgh 34; Oregon State 27; Iowa State 27; Virginia Tech 24; Boston College 14; Texas-San Antonio 13; Appalachian State 11; Fresno State 8; Liberty 7; Mississippi State 6; North Carolina 5; Maryland 5; Western Michigan 2; Texas Tech 2; UL Lafayette 1; Nevada 1.

Going into the season, Texas A&M was seen as one of the biggest threats during the regular season. Now, the Aggies will be unranked and losers of back-to-back games. College Station will still be rocking, though, as it will be anytime Alabama is in town.

