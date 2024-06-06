Alabama relief pitcher Alton Davis II enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program likely lost one of its best arms on Thursday afternoon. According to D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, Alabama relief pitcher Alton Davis II has entered the transfer portal.

Davis II was a key reliever for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons. Davis II seemed to be the go-to arm out of the bullpen for Alabama during the 2024 season.

As a freshman, Davis II finished with a 1-2 record and a 5.35 earned average. In addition, he had eight saves. The native of Hueytown, Alabama finished the 2024 season with a 4-2 record and a 5.61 earned run average. He had four saves on the season as well. Overall, Davis II struck out 70 batters in 67.1 innings pitched for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama will look to replace Davis II through the transfer portal. Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn and the Alabama coaching staff will need to address the pitching issues that they faced during the 2024 season. Davis II’s departure will be one that might sting for a little while. However, Vaughn and the coaching staff will do their due diligence in trying to find his replacement.

TRANSFER UPDATE: @AlabamaBSB LHP Alton Davis has entered the Transfer Portal, I’m told. Davis had a relatively iffy ERA this past season but is still a premium reliever who had 38 strikeouts in 33.2 innings this past season.https://t.co/F2mEcVzHiC@PortalGamesBase — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 6, 2024

