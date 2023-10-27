Alabama releases this week’s Student-Athletes of the Week

The Alabama football team has nearly wrapped up its bye week and will soon shift its entire focus to their Week 10 opponent, the LSU Tigers.

Even with the bye week going on, the Crimson Tide continued their weekly tradition of releasing their Student-Athletes of the Week, and on Thursday, this week’s recipients were announced.

Taking home the honor this week are a trio of first-year Alabama players, freshman defensive back Caleb Downs, freshman linebacker Qua Russaw, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Downs is a star for the Alabama defense and actually leads the team in tackles after eight games. Russaw is a five-star linebacker prospect who has not seen any action this season and will likely redshirt. Buchner transferred from Notre Dame and started the South Florida game, but has not appeared in a game since.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire