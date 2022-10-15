Alabama releases Henry To’oTo’o video: ‘100,000 screaming Tennessee fans is like music to my ears’

No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o will return to Tennessee for the SEC matchup.

To’oTo’o played for the Vols from 2019-20. He appeared in 23 games at Tennessee, totaling 148 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one interception, five pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

Ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama game, the Crimson Tide released a video with To’oTo’o on his return to Neyland Stadium.

“100,000 screaming Tennessee fans is like music to my ears,” To’oTo’o said on returning to Neyland Stadium.

Below are To’oTo’o’s season statistics with Alabama in 2022.

Games: 6

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Tackles: 39

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles for loss: 3.5

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 1

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback hurries: 1

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire