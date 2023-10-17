Alabama releases depth chart ahead of playing Tennessee

No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will play its second road contest on Saturday in 2023.

The Vols will play at No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC).

“This game we’re playing against Tennessee, big rivalry game,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Means a lot to a lot of people in the state of Alabama, and I’m sure they’re too. It’s one of the best rivalries in college football.

“They have a really good team. They’re ranked 15th or whatever, so they have a really, really good team. Very explosive. Josh Heupel has done an outstanding job there. They play with great tempo on offense, which is challenging for the defense, but their ability to run the ball and create balance has been pretty phenomenal this year. I mean, they run it for like 230, pass it for like 210, whatever, and that kind of balance is always something that is difficult.”

Alabama released its Week 8 depth chart ahead of hosting the Vols (3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire