Alabama Recruiting: Tide offer versatile, 2024 WR James Madison II
Recently, the Alabama coaching staff offered 2024 wide receiver James Madison II. He was one of three prospects from St. Thomas Aquinas High School to receive an offer from the Tide.
Madison II has a great frame at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. After watching his highlight reel, it is clear that he plays well within his skill set. He possesses raw athleticism and versatility. He could play flex tight end or wide receiver at the next level.
At this time, he is favored to land at Georgia at 48.6% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. The Bulldogs currently have his former high school teammate, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on the roster. Despite any predictions, I expect Alabama to pursue Madison II until National Signing Day.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down James Madison II’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
221
31
39
Rivals
4
103
24
12
ESPN
4
129
21
16
On3 Recruiting
3
–
45
48
247 Composite
4
187
31
29
Vitals
Hometown
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Projected Position
Wide receiver
Height
6-3
Weight
170
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama January 20, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama! #rolltide @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/KnVlC4Zv59
— James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) January 19, 2023