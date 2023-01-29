Alabama Recruiting: Tide offer versatile, 2024 WR James Madison II

Recently, the Alabama coaching staff offered 2024 wide receiver James Madison II. He was one of three prospects from St. Thomas Aquinas High School to receive an offer from the Tide.

Madison II has a great frame at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. After watching his highlight reel, it is clear that he plays well within his skill set. He possesses raw athleticism and versatility. He could play flex tight end or wide receiver at the next level.

At this time, he is favored to land at Georgia at 48.6% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. The Bulldogs currently have his former high school teammate, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on the roster. Despite any predictions, I expect Alabama to pursue Madison II until National Signing Day.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down James Madison II’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 221 31 39 Rivals 4 103 24 12 ESPN 4 129 21 16 On3 Recruiting 3 – 45 48 247 Composite 4 187 31 29

Vitals

Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida Projected Position Wide receiver Height 6-3 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama January 20, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama! #rolltide @Coach_TRob pic.twitter.com/KnVlC4Zv59 — James Madison ii (@JamesJTMadison2) January 19, 2023

