Alabama Recruiting: Tide offer versatile, 2024 WR James Madison II

Recently, the Alabama coaching staff offered 2024 wide receiver James Madison II. He was one of three prospects from St. Thomas Aquinas High School to receive an offer from the Tide.

Madison II has a great frame at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds. After watching his highlight reel, it is clear that he plays well within his skill set. He possesses raw athleticism and versatility. He could play flex tight end or wide receiver at the next level.

At this time, he is favored to land at Georgia at 48.6% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. The Bulldogs currently have his former high school teammate, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint on the roster. Despite any predictions, I expect Alabama to pursue Madison II until National Signing Day.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down James Madison II’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

221

31

39

Rivals

4

103

24

12

ESPN

4

129

21

16

On3 Recruiting

3

45

48

247 Composite

4

187

31

29

 

Vitals

Hometown

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Projected Position

Wide receiver

Height

6-3

Weight

170

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama January 20, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

