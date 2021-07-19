Alabama recruiting: In-state DL releases top 10

The month of July has been good to coach Nick Saban and his staff, who have received three commitments for the 2022 class since the calendar turned.

Four-star athlete Antonio Kite got the ball rolling with his commitment on July 4. A few days later, Jeremiah Alexander, the five-star EDGE defender announced he was committing to the Tide. Then four-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker picked Alabama over many of the nation’s elite programs.

Well, the good news just keeps rolling. In-state defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry released his top 10 via On3 Recruits on Sunday and included Alabama. Aside from Alabama, his list consisted of Ohio State, Texas, UCF, Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Michigan, LSU and Miami.

NEW: Four-star DL Khurtiss Perry out of Park Crossing HS in Montgomery, Ala. has a top 10. pic.twitter.com/DqFuJPwaDI — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 18, 2021

Perry hails from Park Crossing High School in Montgomery, Alabama. The four-star prospect displays a quick get-off as a pass rusher and a relentless motor that allows him to make plays he probably should not be able to make.

