Alabama recruiting: Baton Rouge CB has Alabama in top 6

Nick Saban and the rest of the staff in Tuscaloosa have recruited the state of Louisiana very well over the last several years and it doesn’t look like that will change any time soon.

Baton Rouge native and four-star cornerback Austin Ausberry released his top six schools earlier today via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Austin Ausberry is down to these 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’1 185 CB from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the #2 CB in Louisiana. Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/lrP8WJQ25k — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 7, 2021

Alongside Alabama, Ausberry is considering Notre Dame, Florida, Michigan, Auburn, and LSU. Right now it seems like LSU is the team to beat. It is never easy to pull a Louisiana kid out of state, much less a Baton Rouge native, but you can never count Nick Saban and company out.

We will continue to follow Ausberry’s recruitment here at Roll Tide Wire!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.