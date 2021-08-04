Alabama recruiting: 2023 four-star QB has Tide in top 10

Alabama is dominating the 2022 recruiting class, where they currently sit at number two in the country behind Penn State according to 247 Composite rankings.

Head coach Nick Saban and the rest of the staff in Tuscaloosa have also started on the class of 2023. Earlier today four-star QB Dylan Lonergan released his top 10 via Hayes Fawcett of On3.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Dylan Lonergan is down to these 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits⁣⁣

The 6’1 195 QB from Snellville, GA is ranked as a Top 40 Player in the Class of 2023 (#4 QB). Standout baseball player as well.⁣⁣

Where Should He Go? 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/kyjXjPrpzo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 4, 2021

Along with Alabama, the Snellville, GA native included Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Penn State, South Carolina, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, and Mississippi State.

Lonergan is also a coveted baseball prospect and wants to play both football and baseball at the next level.

Lonergan’s father Dan Lonergan played QB at Penn State in the early 1980s where he served as the backup to Todd Blackledge on the 1982 National Championship team.

