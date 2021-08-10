Alabama recruiting: 2023 four-star safety Rahmir Stewart releases top 12

This summer has been buzzing with not only commits for Alabama, but also we have seen several prospects trim their list of schools down and today we had another.

Four-star safety Rahmir Stewart from the state of Pennsylvania released his top 12 earlier this evening via Hayes Fawcett of On3 Recruits.

Four-Star Safety Rahmir Stewart is down to these 12 Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’0 195 Safety from Philadelphia, PA is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the 2023 Class. Where Should He Go?👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/hES88TbDdk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 10, 2021

Stewart is a consensus top 60 player and is the top overall prospect from the state of Pennsylvania for the class of 2023.

Stewart already has good size for his age standing around 6-foot-0, and weighing 195 pounds. Stewart shows good instincts in the backend of the defense and plays physically in the box.

