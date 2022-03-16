Alabama Recruiting: 2023 Five-star WR Carnell Tate has Tide in top 5

We are just a few weeks removed from Alabama putting the finishing touches on the class of 2022 and that means that Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide coaching staff are hard at work on the class of 2023.

One of the top offensive targets for Alabama in the class is five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Tate is originally from Chicago but is playing the final two seasons of his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Tate is now down to his final five schools. Tate’s list includes Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Carnell Tate is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 185 WR from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 13 Player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR) Where Should He Go? 👇🏽https://t.co/gwtJFvRRnJ pic.twitter.com/ZgdWVYYShZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 16, 2022

At the moment it looks like the Buckeyes are leading for the coveted prospect. But anything can happen in the world of college football recruiting.

